ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi

Muohit Joushi the talented young actor who was last seen in Shubh Shagun on Dangal, talks about the kind of characters that entice him. Read to know about his likes when it comes to picking up his next.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 15:40:42
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi

Actor Muohit Joushi who was last seen in Shubh Shagun, and has entertained audiences in TV shows Yeh Teri Galiyan, Naagin 2, Chandra Nandani, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 etc is a hard-working actor. He is now looking at romantic and emotional dramas.

Says Muohit, “I will want to be part of some show, series or film that sends out a meaning and a message. Romantic and emotional sagas are the best when it comes to conveying a certain message. I like to play serious roles, which come with its share of complexities.”

Muohit will also be a game for adventurous reality shows, or the ones where you have to work hard and there is a game involved. “Yes, I would love to be part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi etc.”

When it comes to his acting prowess, he learns from situations that life puts him in. Also, he has role models when it comes to acting. “Govinda, Kader Khan, Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are my role models. I get inspired by watching them and also reading about their life experiences and achievements.”

The recent Mother’s Day celebration that Muohit planned for his mother made him happy. “I gifted a nice saree to my mother. I cut the cake with her on this special day, and also took her out for dinner.”

Getting back to the work front, Muohit is looking to get a challenging project. He was last seen in the role of Yug Shinde in Shubh Shagun.

Best of luck, Muohit!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna
The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna
I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka
I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
I believe that I have to create the best possible cinema for my audience: Vyom Yadav of Garmi fame
I believe that I have to create the best possible cinema for my audience: Vyom Yadav of Garmi fame
Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapno Ki Chhalaang 'quite relatable'
Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapno Ki Chhalaang 'quite relatable'
Latest Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur And Urvashi Rautela Walk Like Queens On The Cannes Red Carpet
Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Gets Bail After Long Wait, Check Deets Inside
Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Gets Bail After Long Wait, Check Deets Inside
NBK 108: Tamannaah Bhatia to charge whopping 5cr for song sequence, say reports
NBK 108: Tamannaah Bhatia to charge whopping 5cr for song sequence, say reports
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi to meet with an accident
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi to meet with an accident
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Read Latest News