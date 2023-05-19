I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi

Muohit Joushi the talented young actor who was last seen in Shubh Shagun on Dangal, talks about the kind of characters that entice him. Read to know about his likes when it comes to picking up his next.

Actor Muohit Joushi who was last seen in Shubh Shagun, and has entertained audiences in TV shows Yeh Teri Galiyan, Naagin 2, Chandra Nandani, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 etc is a hard-working actor. He is now looking at romantic and emotional dramas.

Says Muohit, “I will want to be part of some show, series or film that sends out a meaning and a message. Romantic and emotional sagas are the best when it comes to conveying a certain message. I like to play serious roles, which come with its share of complexities.”

Muohit will also be a game for adventurous reality shows, or the ones where you have to work hard and there is a game involved. “Yes, I would love to be part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi etc.”

When it comes to his acting prowess, he learns from situations that life puts him in. Also, he has role models when it comes to acting. “Govinda, Kader Khan, Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are my role models. I get inspired by watching them and also reading about their life experiences and achievements.”

The recent Mother’s Day celebration that Muohit planned for his mother made him happy. “I gifted a nice saree to my mother. I cut the cake with her on this special day, and also took her out for dinner.”

Getting back to the work front, Muohit is looking to get a challenging project. He was last seen in the role of Yug Shinde in Shubh Shagun.

Best of luck, Muohit!!