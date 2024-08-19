I love to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on sets: Rajat Verma

Actor Rajat Verma, who plays the lead in Do Dooni 4 Films’ show Dahej Daasi on Nazara, enjoys celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan on the sets of his shows. He says, “I have always celebrated Raksha Bandhan on sets. Usually, the co-actress who plays my sister ties the rakhi.”

“After that, I perform the ritual with the rakhis sent by my cousins and sisters from far away. I go to the set, and the co-actors who are there tie the rakhi. That’s how it usually goes. But this time, my cousin is in Mumbai. So, I will be going to her place, and she’s going to tie my rakhi,” he adds.

However, he confesses that earlier, whenever there was a festival sequence on set, it never felt the same because he was away from his family. He says, “I would miss them, especially when I saw my friends and others celebrating at home with their loved ones. My mom would often tell me to come home and take a day’s off, but due to work pressure, I have not done it.”

“I am quite unpredictable and usually go with the flow. I don’t typically plan much; I just let life take me wherever it leads. Right now, I think we will be shooting through the rest of this month. So, there aren’t any travel plans. When I do get some free time, I usually make spontaneous plans with friends,” he adds.

On his plans for this Raksha Bandhan, he says, “I am going to give some time to my sister so that we can perform the rituals together. After that, I’ll be available for the shoot. This way, I can ensure I spend some quality time with my family and let my sister enjoy the festival,” he ends.