I love to dance to semi-classical Bollywood songs: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame

Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame talks about her passion for music.

Young and talented Seerat Kapoor who presently plays the negative lead of Cheeni in Star Plus’ Imlie is a music lover. She has a good taste of Indian and Western music and uses music as a stress buster.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat talks about her passion for music.

What is your go-to song?

One of my go to songs is ‘Kyun main jagoon’ from Patiala House.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

A song that makes me very happy and charged up is ‘Rockabye by Anne Marie’

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

Songs are a very important part of my life as I know that whatever I feel, I can always feel differently just by listening to a song or just music. As an actor it is a very important part of my life.

What is your favourite song?

Scars to Your Beautiful by Allisia Cara.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

‘Rang De Basanti’ song has a very special place in my heart as we used to perform on this in my school and all interschool competitions.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

My favourite Hindi song is ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from Agneepath

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

There are a lot of songs I remember by heart both English and Hindi, one such song is ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.

Your Favourite Dance Song?

I love to dance to semi-classical Bollywood songs, my latest favourite is ‘Nainowale ne’ from Padmaavat.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

A romantic song I love is Taylor Swift’s’ Love Story and ‘Never been in Love’ by Haley Mae Campbell.

A song that describes your family:

‘Aashiyan’ from Barfi, as we like to find happiness and be excited about every small thing in our life.