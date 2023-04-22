I missed being with my family during this auspicious month of Ramadan: Rumi Khan

Rumi Khan talks about how he celebrated the Ramadan month and his plans for Eid ul Fitr.

Actor Rumi Khan who is presently seen in the Sony SAB show Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha has been celebrating the holy month of Ramadan throughout the month by keeping his fast.

Says Rumi, “Eid ul Fitr, also known as the holiday of joy, prayers, feasting, and almsgiving, signifies the conclusion of Ramadan. We observe the Roza (fast) from dawn till dark for one month. The holy month of Ramadan ends on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. On this day’s joyous atmosphere and immense significance, are sent to friends and family as Eidi and greetings.”

The actor who previously appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Pathaan revealed missing his family here in Mumbai.

“This year I’m in Mumbai and my parents are back in my hometown Indore and my brother and his family are in Dubai. I’m missing all of them as we couldn’t gather together for our celebrations. But yes we connected virtually and shared our love and greetings. I’m here in Mumbai and looking forward to celebrating the festival with some of my friends here. I’m planning to cook Eid food on my own and also share a portion with the people in need. I believe the festival is to remind us of humanity and brotherhood.”

Rumi concludes by greeting Eid Mubarak! He shares, “My Eid wish is to stay healthy and find more opportunities to entertain my audience with my art. I also pray for my family and friends. May Allah’s blessings abound in your life, opening all doors to prosperity now and always. Eid Mubarak!! To all my well-wishers living on this earth.”

Rumi is known for acting in shows like Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Uttaran, Mahabharat and Ishq Ka Rang Safed among others.