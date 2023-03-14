Actor Shardul Pandit is excited and upbeat about his entry in the Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films. Shardul will join the clan of werewolves present in the show, and will play the same too.

Says Shardul, “It is going to be fantastic to play a werewolf character. I anyways become a werewolf when I am hungry. There is going to be a glamorized version of the werewolf in the show. So I am excited about it.”

Ask Shardul about the latest trend of the supernatural formats doing well on TV, and he states, “Yes, for some strange reason, the supernatural concepts seem to be the flavour of the season. Not only on TV, but on the web also. Vampire Diaries in the West, True Blood, Game of Thrones, a lot many are there. Fantasy is something that gives people a different high or kick. Look at what Avatar has done at the Oscars.”

Shardul feels like home on the set of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. “It is going to be super fun. I know mostly everyone on the set. I know Karan, Reem and many others. I am waiting for my scenes with Karan and Reem. So ya, looking forward to this character and show.”

Best of luck, Shardul!!