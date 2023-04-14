Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-rated show on Indian television. It has been almost 14 years since the show, and it’s still running on the top charts. The show’s success is paramount because of the exposure to the culture and the traditional values shown. Earlier, Hina Khan, then Shivangi Joshi, and now Pranali Rathod, the show’s leads always did their best and made the audience aware of the Rajasthani culture. Pranali Rathod talked about her experience celebrating the traditional Rajasthani festival Ganguar.

Gangaur is a Rajasthani traditional festival celebrated by women when they worship Goddess Gauri or Parvati. This festival is also celebrated in other parts of the country like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat etc. She revealed her experience shooting for the festival in an interview with Koimoi she said, “I think it’s very exciting because I have never seen Gangaur, not even seen anyone celebrating Gangaur around me. I have seen on TV shows, especially ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ‘. So being a part of the celebration made me very excited, and it was fun to be a part of a tradition which I have never never heard of.”

Also, “I got to know about Rajasthani culture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when I used to watch it. But thank you to Rajan sir for this. So that I could experience it in a very traditional way. The look, the feel, I actually felt like we were shooting in Udaipur. Everything was so authentic while shooting and I was excited to be part of this. And when we shot this, we definitely had fun.”

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.