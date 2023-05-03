I want the power that can show me the inner side of an individual: Kriti Duggal, Celebrity makeup artist

Celebrity makeup artist Kriti Duggal who has been associated with Bigg Boss and Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is an amazing personality to look up to. She has worked with popular names in the industry like Jasmin Bhasin, and Shireen Mirza among many others. She was the one to do the bridal makeup for Ginni, the wife of popular comedian Kapil Sharma on their special day.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Kriti answers our Rapid Fire questions at IWMBuzz.com.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
A power which shows me the inner side of an individual.
Film character you are similar to in real life:
Katrina Kaif
The kind of inspiration you crave for:
Working women
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
Every day is a new day, with new opportunities and new chance
Your favorite sanitizer brand:
Lifebuoy
Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:
Cooking
What kind of books do you like to read:
Fashion/health-related
If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:
A woman who is a mother, who works, who is an influencer. Multi-talented basically.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
Open wavy hair