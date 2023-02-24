Sonia Singh the talented actress is presently seen playing the role of Kanika in Star Plus’ popular show Faltu. Sonia comes up with frank answers to our Rapid Fire questions.

And this is how she fares.

The superpower you want to have:

Power to achieve everything I manifest.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Kajol in DDLJ.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Believing in myself and working hard to achieve is how I am and what inspires me to keep going strong in life.

Tell us a joke:

I use a chopper to beat the Bombay traffic 😀

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

When the sun sets, it will definitely rise again.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Miss Dior rose purifying hand gel.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Freedom.

What kind of books you like to read:

Work scripts only 😊

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

I would paint the ocean because it’s vast and deep.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Open hair with soft curls.