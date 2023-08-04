I want to have my mom and dad's name as a tattoo: Ashish Trivedi

Ashish Trivedi, currently seen playing the character Varun in TV show Kundali Bhagya and earlier acted in shows like Dharampatni, Naagin 6, and Udaan, got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Magnetic, unafraid and appreciative

Are you a tattoo person?

I really want one, but I guess the right time has arrived. I want to have my mom and dad’s name as a tattoo.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I wouldn’t choose to go back in time. There’s no best time than the present.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I think I would pick flying. I think I would really enjoy how free I would feel and knowing I would have the ability to go almost anywhere. Also, I would love to see the world from a new perspective.

Would you date a fan

I won’t call it a date, but yes, having a coffee and conversation over it can please my fan. I would love to do that. After all, they are the ones who made you a celebrity.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

I am a very good bathroom singer, and there’s no particular song, but I sing with the wrong lyrics mostly.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I don’t know how it would sound, but I have a fear. What if someday I wake up and I forget how to act then what? I know it’s weird, but that’s what you asked.

Your dream destination

Anywhere with my family and friends. The company matters to me

Your favourite past time

I’m a complete movie buff. I watch a lot.