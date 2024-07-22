I will give a new definition to a villain on TV with my role in Shaitani Rasmein: Siddhant Issar

Popular actor Siddhant Issar has joined the cast of Star Bharat’s horror fantasy show Shaitani Rasmein. The show produced by Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Films Productions will see the actor playing the role of the negative lead. The show has Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji playing the leads.

Says Siddhant, “It feels happy to be playing the important role, of the main antagonist in Shaitani Rasmein. It has always been a dream to work with Nikhil Sinha Sir. When I was in school, his show Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev launched. My dream to work with him started at this juncture. I believe that after the earlier Ramayan and Mahabharat came on TV, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev was the first mythological that was presented so very well.”

Talking about the show and his role in the Star Bharat show, Siddhant says, “The concept of Shaitani Rasmein is very good. The show is of the fantasy concept and is on the intriguing lines. My role is very powerful. The character is that of a devil, the main negative. There will be a turning point in the show with this track and entry. For me, after playing the powerful role of Tarakasur in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, I pondered over what to do next. I wanted a role that would be huge and better. It will be a great journey being part of Shaitani Rasmein.”

On his look and expectations from the role, Siddhant states, “I will give a new definition of a villain on TV with my role in Shaitani Rasmein. My character will be stylish, suave and classy.”

Best of luck, Siddhant!