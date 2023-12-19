If not an actor, I would be a DJ: Chirag Joshi

Chirag Joshi, who is known for his work in projects like Karma, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan and Piya Rangrezz, was last seen in the Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The dashing star got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Cute, funny and hardworking

Are you a tattoo person?

I don’t have any tattoo but I would love to make one.

If not an actor what would you be?

If not an actor, I would be a DJ.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I would love to have the superpower to fly.

Would you date a fan?

I don’t think this before. However, it depends on the vibe of the fan.

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there?

I am a shower singer.

Have any wild dreams you have seen?

I am standing in Mannat and doing SRK’s signature step in front of many people.

Your biggest or weirdest fear?

Snakes

Your dream destination?

LA and Maldives.

Your favourite past time?

Playing games.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail received love from Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar says,Such an impressive film, ’12th Fail’.. made with such honesty and purity of thought.”