Rachana Mistry the talented actress who is playing the lead role of Vidhi in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, is happy and excited about the vibe of Valentine’s Day coming.

Says Rachana, “I have no plans as such as of now. I am shooting for the show, and the schedule is tight. I will make sure that everyone in my life – my family, my would-be, my friends, all know that I love them. I will try to have one meal with them.”

“I am not an out-and-out believer in following Valentine’s week rituals. I will want to make sure that they know that I love them,” she adds.

Rachana narrates one beautiful memory of Valentine’s that she shared with her would-be. “One beautiful memory of Valentine’s was of last year. I had this plan of meeting my would-be. All of a sudden, my whole family wanted to go out for a movie. They planned to watch Allu Arjun in Pushpa. I am an Allu Arjun fan. So I had to call him up and say that I am going ahead with family. He immediately agreed and asked me to go. This was a sweet memory and his reaction to the plan of my family was so touching. This was overwhelming for me. I picked up a Blueberry Muffin, dropped by at his place, gave it to him, wished him and later, went to the theatre.”

Coming to Dev and Vidhi’s love story, Rachana talks about it as a rollercoaster ride. “It was really a rollercoaster. A girl of 21 years fell in love for the first time. It was very beautiful. It has been epic.”

Talking about the concept of age being no bar to falling in love, she states, “Definitely, I do believe. If you love something, you just love it. There are no rules set to like or not to like. Love happens, and when it happens, it comes with a series of emotions. I feel age should never be a barrier to fall in love.”