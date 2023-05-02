Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Aman Mishra to enter Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Aman Mishra, the young and talented boy, who entertained the masses as Rama’s best friend Gundapa in Tenali Rama and Vikas in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to make a dhamakedaar entry in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho produced by Right Click Media Solutions.

As per sources, “Aman will be seen playing a prominent character named Aviroop.”

We buzzed Aman but did not get revert.

Actor Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry play the lead roles. This serial depicts that love bound nothing.

