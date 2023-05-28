ADVERTISEMENT
IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam’s OOTN is all casual and comfy

Siddharth Nigam, the dashing and talented actor, made heads turn as he graced the IIFA night with his impeccable style. Embracing a casual yet trendy look, Siddharth exuded an aura of effortless charm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 07:30:39
Siddharth Nigam, the dashing and talented actor, made heads turn as he graced the IIFA night with his impeccable style. Embracing a casual yet trendy look, Siddharth exuded an aura of effortless charm. He donned a stylish designer baggy shirt, adorned with captivating textures, adding a touch of sophistication to his ensemble. Pairing it flawlessly, he opted for ripped denim baggy trousers, showcasing his fashion-forward sensibilities. Completing the ensemble, Siddharth chose a pair of sleek white sneakers, striking a perfect balance between comfort and style.

Siddharth Nigam’s style at IIFA

Siddharth’s fashion choices were not the only elements that caught attention; his overall appearance exuded a rugged yet fashionable appeal. With his messy hairdo and well-groomed beard, he added a hint of rawness to his look. The black tinted shades he sported added an element of mystery, enhancing his undeniable charm.

As Siddharth Nigam graced the IIFA night with his effortless style, he left onlookers captivated by his fashion statement. With his sartorial choices and distinctive persona, he showcased his ability to effortlessly carry off diverse looks with absolute panache. Siddharth’s appearance at the IIFA night left a lasting impression, making him a true style icon to watch out for.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “”Stepping into the limelight at IIFA Rocks❤️ @iifa @sobharealty
#SobhaRealty #IIFA2023 #SOBHAxIIFA2023″

Take a look-

What are your thoughts on the above look? Let us know in the comments below-

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

