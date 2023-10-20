In Photos: YRKKH actress Pranali Rathod’s love for ‘dessert’ is eternal, here’s proof

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actress Pranali Rathod recently gave her fans an amusing insight into her sweet tooth cravings. The starlet, known for her role in the popular Indian television show, took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures that truly underscored her unwavering love for desserts.

In these captivating snapshots, Pranali Rathod can be seen posing alongside delectable cakes and pastries that would make anyone’s mouth water. The actress, who is clearly not shy about indulging in her favourite treats, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself in these mouthwatering moments.

Adding an glamorous touch of joy to the photographs, Pranali also shared an endearing image featuring her beautiful white cat, showcasing her love for not just sweets but also her feline friend. The actress radiated elegance in a white flared midi dress, complemented by her open hairdo and a touch of minimal makeup.

Source: Instagram

Expressing her gratitude and joy, Pranali Rathod captioned the images with heartfelt words: “I want to express my DEEPEST GRATITUDE to all those who made my birthday so incredibly memorable.” Clearly, this sweet celebration was an event to remember for both Pranali and her fans, who were treated to a delightful glimpse of the actress’s love for all things dessert.

Fans’ Reactions

One wrote, “Hii pranali rathod so cute and lovely pics, your looking is very beautiful and pretty”

Another wrote, “Happy belated birthday pranali 😍 all wishes with you”

A third user wrote, “Meri jaan 😭 HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN @pranalirathodofficial 🤍🧿 love you so much”