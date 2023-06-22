In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary

In a heartwarming tribute, Siddharth Nigam, the talented actor, celebrated his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary with love and gratitude. Sharing a delightful picture on his Instagram stories, Siddharth showcased a delicious cake adorned with the sweet inscription “mummy” and extended his heartfelt wishes to his mother. The significance of this celebration holds even more depth as Siddharth lost his father during his childhood. Through this touching gesture, Siddharth not only honors his parents’ enduring love but also showcases the strength and resilience that his mother embodies. It serves as a reminder of the power of love and the bonds that remain unbreakable, even in the face of life’s challenges.

Siddharth Nigam earlier shared a heartfelt tribute on Father’s Day

The actor took to his social media handle, sharing a live performance video on his Instagram handle, where we could see him performing a heart warming dance act for his father. He also shared an old picture of his father too in the series, and wrote, “Verified

Hamesha Main apko mehsoos karta hoon🙏 Happy father’s day❤️

#fatherday #happyfathersday”

Have a look at the video-

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his versatile talent and captivating performances. Known for his acting prowess, Siddharth has worked in both television and film projects. He gained recognition for his role as young Aamir Khan in the film “Dhoom 3” and later garnered immense popularity for his portrayal of the young emperor Ashoka in the television series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.”

The actor was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also featured Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others.