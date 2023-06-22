ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary

Siddharth Nigam, the talented actor, celebrated his parents' 29th wedding anniversary with love and gratitude. Sharing a delightful picture on his Instagram stories, Siddharth showcased a delicious cake adorned with the sweet inscription "mummy" and extended his heartfelt wishes to his mother. Take a look below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 18:30:50
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary

In a heartwarming tribute, Siddharth Nigam, the talented actor, celebrated his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary with love and gratitude. Sharing a delightful picture on his Instagram stories, Siddharth showcased a delicious cake adorned with the sweet inscription “mummy” and extended his heartfelt wishes to his mother. The significance of this celebration holds even more depth as Siddharth lost his father during his childhood. Through this touching gesture, Siddharth not only honors his parents’ enduring love but also showcases the strength and resilience that his mother embodies. It serves as a reminder of the power of love and the bonds that remain unbreakable, even in the face of life’s challenges.

In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary 818746

Siddharth Nigam earlier shared a heartfelt tribute on Father’s Day

The actor took to his social media handle, sharing a live performance video on his Instagram handle, where we could see him performing a heart warming dance act for his father. He also shared an old picture of his father too in the series, and wrote, “Verified
Hamesha Main apko mehsoos karta hoon🙏 Happy father’s day❤️
#fatherday #happyfathersday”

Have a look at the video-

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his versatile talent and captivating performances. Known for his acting prowess, Siddharth has worked in both television and film projects. He gained recognition for his role as young Aamir Khan in the film “Dhoom 3” and later garnered immense popularity for his portrayal of the young emperor Ashoka in the television series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.”

The actor was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also featured Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Siddharth Nigam’s sunkissed swag is too wow, check out
Siddharth Nigam’s sunkissed swag is too wow, check out
“Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu”, Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt for his father
“Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu”, Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt for his father
Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics
Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics
Siddharth Nigam is ultimate hot and handsome hunk, check out swag
Siddharth Nigam is ultimate hot and handsome hunk, check out swag
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt guesses Deepika Padukone’s yoga pose right, netizens disagree
Alia Bhatt guesses Deepika Padukone’s yoga pose right, netizens disagree
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Check Out: What Nia Sharma Does On Streets Of California
Check Out: What Nia Sharma Does On Streets Of California
Did you know : 10 year old Salman Khan took 12 underprivileged students home to have food?
Did you know : 10 year old Salman Khan took 12 underprivileged students home to have food?
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Sonal files a complaint against Ashwin
Read Latest News