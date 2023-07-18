ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

In Pics: Hina Khan Turns Up The Glamour Game In Multicolour Mini Dress

With her glamour in a multicolor mini dress, Hina Khan is winning hearts in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 09:15:54
Hina Khan is one of the renowned TV stars. She is known for her exquisite and effortless fashion choices. Her styling has constantly created an impact on the audience. She is one of the top choices of fashion designers. In her late Instagram pictures, she takes fashion to a level with her glamorous game in a multicolor mini dress.

Hina Khan’s Glamour Game

In her latest Instagram pictures, the diva wore an enchanting multicolor sparkling mini dress. The fringy feathery sleeves and cutout detailing elevated her glam. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal to let her outfit soar the temperature. Her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude lips added to her beauty.

In addition, the black strappy heels uplifted her look. She posed on the sofa, flaunting her charismatic looks in striking poses throughout her photos. She captioned her post, “She never cared for the crown 👑
She preferred a sword 🗡️.”

Her badass caption proves that she is not attracted to the lovey-dovey things but the hardship and achievements. She is an inspiration for many. Hina Khan made her name in the industry with her hard work and constant dedication. She started acting by chance within a few years and became one of the most loved and highest-paid actresses.

Did you like Hina Khan’s new look in a multicolor mini dress? Please share your thoughts on this and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

