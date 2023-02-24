Nia Sharma and Siddharth Nigam are two of the leading stars from the television industry. Both the stars are known for their respective career timeline, and amazing boasting work they have pulled up so far. While their journeys remain different, today we got our hands on their unbeatable car swag, and we feel it’s a complete vibe. Owing to that, here we have shared their latest Instagram posts, that show them in the swanky luxurious cars.

Nia Sharma, the bold hot babe is an avid social media user. She was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Her tempting dance skills aren’t new to anyone, and her terrific performances in JDJ got her immense love all across the country. As of now, the diva is ought to give us pure lifestyle goals with her stunning moments inside her car.

In the latest pictures, that she shared on her social media handle, we can spot Nia Sharma wearing an all white pant suit. She can be seen flaunting her long legs in the pictures. She completed the look with white pumps, sleek hair and bold makeup look.

Check out-

Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin actor is all set for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead. As of now, the actor has shared pictures on his Instagram handle to share a stylish look as he takes a ride in his swanky expensive white car. The actor can be seen wearing all denim outfit that he topped on his graphic printed t-shirt. He completed the look with messy hair and black shades.

Have a look-