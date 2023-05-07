In Pics: Palak Sindhwani initiates social work, Sunayana Fozdar makes Saturday night plans

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide and Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Mehta are avid social media users. And here's what the stars are up for on the weekends.

Palak Sindhwani initiates social work

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide took to her Instagram handle to share a heart-warming post with her fans. In the picture we can see her spending the day with underprivileged kids. Sharing the picture, Palak wrote, “Moments I live for..”

Here take a look-

Sunayana Fozdar makes plan for Saturday night

Known for the role Anjali Mehta, Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of candid moments. The actress can be seen posing with no makeup and being up for a bit weekend fun. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she asked her fans about their Saturday night plan.

Have a look-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, The Show

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” is a sitcom that revolves around the lives of residents living in Gokuldham Society, a fictional housing society in Mumbai. The show, inspired by the writings of renowned humorist Taarak Mehta, effortlessly blends comedy with social messages, addressing relevant issues with wit and satire.

For over a decade, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has been a constant source of laughter and joy for millions of viewers across the country. The show’s success can be attributed to its talented ensemble cast, who bring the vibrant characters to life with their impeccable comic timing and endearing performances. Led by the stalwart Dilip Joshi as the affable protagonist Jethalal Gada, the cast includes an ensemble of talented actors such as Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar and others.