Rubina Dilaik, a leading actress in the television industry, shared a delightful picture on her Instagram. In this snapshot, we witness the couple, hand in hand, gazing up at the rare blue supermoon together, making it a celestial visual treat.

Moon supposedly is what symbolises change, right? But wait, here’s a heartwarming exception – the television’s power couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, seem to have discovered the secret to permanence in a world of impermanence. And they decided to paint the supermoon this month with strokes of their eternal love, and give their fans a glance of the beauty of it.

And you know what? We can’t help but fall in love with their love story!

What’s more? Well, we are loving the fact that this stunning couple chose to pick up colours to celebrate this rare moon visual together. Rubina looking absolutely adorable in her yellow midi dress topped with her denim floral jacket, sleek ponytail and white sneakers. While on the other hand, Abhinav Shukla looked all casual yet dope in his white t-shirt and jeans.

Check out-

Rubina Dilaik has carved her niche as one of the most prominent stars in the television world. Her noteworthy performances include her portrayal of Radhika in “Choti Bahu,” which catapulted her to fame. She’s also known for her role as Soumya Singh in the immensely popular show “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.” With her remarkable talent and captivating presence, Rubina continues to reign supreme in the hearts of television audiences. Here’s to more moonlit moments in their beautiful journey!