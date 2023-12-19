Inside Ankita Lokhande’s Dreamy Birthday Celebration With Husband Vicky Jain

Today is the birthday of our very favorite, Ankita Lokhande. Currently, the actress is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband, Vicky Jain. As the duo is locked Inside the house, their social media team drops a dreamy birthday celebration glimpse. Let’s take a look below.

Ankita Lokhande’s Birthday Glimpse

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Jain’s team drops a video featuring himself with Ankita as the duo celebrates Ankita’s birthday. However, it is not certain whether this video was made this year or it was a glimpse of the previous year. In the shared video, Vicky can be seen taking things for Ankita, and then the birthday girl comes wearing everything she got from her husband.

Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in a silver sparkling coordinated set, while Vicky Jain wears a blue suit. The duo dance together and get romantic at the end. Not only that, but Ankita also cuts the cake as she turns one year older.

Born on 19 December 1984, the actress turns 39 years old this year. Sharing this dreamy birthday celebration glimpse, in the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who adds glitter in our and his life. We all love you @lokhandeankita 🪩.”

