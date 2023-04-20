Nia Sharma, the Jamai Raja actress took her Instagram handle to share some beautiful moments from her Gangtok diaries. The actress gave off nothing but goals with her amazing fashion decks and exploration of the beautiful place. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, the actress asserted how she is in love with the roads and calmness of the city.

Nia Sharma shares pictures from Gangtok

In the pictures we can see Nia Sharma in her best moods ever. The actress can be seen wearing a a gorgeous pink poncho. She topped it on her mini beige outfit. The actress completed the look with long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows and minimal makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Nia Sharma wrote, “A no-traffic Road … Walked down this beautiful quaint road in the middle of Gangtok.. Bought this cute pink poncho…met some cute lil girls.. danced.. had a Mai Tai at Dragon 🐉 wok .. and everyone kind of knew my name so never felt as if it was a new territory❤️✌️ To such Sweet times…..💕”

Gangtok

Gangtok boasts of a pleasant climate and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills. It’s a city that blends traditional Sikkimese, Nepalese, and Tibetan cultures, giving it a unique identity that you won’t find anywhere else. If you’re an adventure seeker, the Tsomgo Lake is a must-visit. The lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, offers breathtaking views and an opportunity to enjoy activities like yak riding and snow tubing.