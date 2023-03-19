Rubina Dilaik is an avid social media user. Time and again the diva has shared posts and videos on her social media handle, giving updates and glimpses of her daily life to her fans. As of now, the diva shared a video from her Friday night game with her fans, where we can see her playing Jenga with her family.

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik in a stylish abstract printed black adorn. She topped it on with an orange padded jacket. She completed the look with no makeup on, a sleek mid-parted ponytail and a stylish spectacle. Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “We spent Friday evening as our #jenga #time”

Here take a look-

What is Jenga?

Jenga is a pretty easy game to learn. In 18 layers of three layers each, 54 rectangular blocks are stacked. Each time a block is taken out, it is crammed on top of the previous one. If the tower falls, you lose.

The towering Jenga tower in the world has 44 levels. The Firm and Basic Instinct, both starring Tom Cruise and Sharon Stone, both spotlighted the well-known game. Chances are, if you watch the immensely popular TV programme Big Bang Theory, you have seen a Jenga in an incident. However, Jenga is not just played with wooden blocks. In 2019, plexiglass Jenga blocks were created by high-end clothing brand Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Earlier, to that, she was seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 14.