Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime

Siddharth Nigam continues to motivate his fans to prioritize their health and well-being. Owing to that, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also follows a strict diet plan to keep himself fit and in shape

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 20:00:29
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime

Siddharth Nigam is known for his dedication to fitness and maintaining a well-toned physique. He regularly shares his fitness journey and workout routines on his social media platforms, inspiring his followers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. Owing to that, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also follows a strict diet plan to keep himself fit and in shape. Read below to know:

Siddharth Nigam’s diet regime

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Siddharth Nigam said, “I do that let me tell you something honestly I never follow a strict diet as I eat everything.” He added, and said, “I Love Peri Per fries. I love them very much and cannot resist them. Though I try to avoid eating them it becomes impossible to give them a miss. So I take medium-sized ones and eat them. After recovering from Dengue the first thing I had were Peri Peri fries.”

He added, “I think it plays a very important role, for what we eat, we should know how much are we eating. For if keep on eating and doing workouts without any planning then it is useless. So it is very important how much are you eating and I also suggest that we should avoid fries or eat them in limits. For if we overeat anything then it will create health problems. So if you want to be fit follow a proper diet plan. I also do the same and follow a normal diet.”

The actor earlier also shared a video on his YouTube, talking about his diet regime, check out below-

Siddharth Nigam’s work front

Siddharth Nigam, the talented Indian actor, has been actively involved in the television and film industry. He gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Aladdin in the television series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” Siddharth has showcased his acting prowess in various other TV shows, including “Chandra Nandini” and “Peshwa Bajirao.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

