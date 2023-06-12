ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s soccer match, pictures inside

Siddharth expressed his gratitude and shared his experience with heartfelt words. Despite a valiant effort, Siddharth's team, the Strikers, fell short against the formidable "Acers" with a final score of 3-2

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 07:55:00
Siddharth Nigam, the talented actor and athlete, recently took part in an exhilarating soccer match that left fans buzzing with excitement. Sharing pictures from the intense game, Siddharth expressed his gratitude and shared his experience with heartfelt words. Despite a valiant effort, Siddharth’s team, the Strikers, fell short against the formidable “Acers” with a final score of 3-2. However, the match proved to be a memorable experience for Siddharth and his teammates, as they were overwhelmed by the unexpected outpouring of love and support from the spectators. Siddharth mentioned that the match was regarded as the best game in the ASFL (presumably the All-Star Football League).

As a newcomer to the ASFL, Siddharth acknowledged the learning opportunity and cherished the friendships forged along the way. He expressed his admiration and respect for his team members, recognizing their unwavering efforts throughout the tournament. Siddharth also extended his gratitude to all the supporters who turned up to cheer them on. The soccer match marked a significant milestone for Siddharth Nigam, leaving him with cherished memories and valuable lessons learned.

Siddharth Nigam shares insights from Soccer match

Sharing the winning moments on social media, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Glimpse from Yesterday’s match

Unfortunately we couldnt defeat the Mighty “Acers” and the game ended 3-2 but it was quite an experience and the amount of love we got that was something I never expected and we were told by far this was the best game in ASFL.

This was my first time playing ASFL and I have learnt alot and have made some great memories, Love and Respect to all my team members for all the efforts they have put in throughout the tournament and everyone who came in to support us.”

Here take a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

