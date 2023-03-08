The popular show Taarak Mehta is known for its diversity that it brings upon. The show has showcased how diversified India happens to be, with its amazing characterisations from different tribes and communities. Given that, the show has brought us some of the best actors from the television to celebrate. And today we are here with Raj Anadkat, Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s latest Instagram posts that exude nothing but fun as they celebrate the festival of colours.

Raj Anadkat, the former TMKOC actor took to his Instagram handle to share a groovy dance video with his friend. The actor can be seen pulling off some crazy dance moves to songs celebrating the day of colours. The actor could be spotted in an ethnic white kurta that he teamed with jeans and a colourful scarf to tie around his head. The actor went all smiling in the video, as he pulled off some sassy dance moves with his friend.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful fashion transition reel for the day. The actress looked gorgeous in her pink striped ethnic skirt and blouse. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude pink lips. The actress sharing the video, wrote, “Verified

Feeling all kinds of colorful today..💕

Happy Holi my Instafam!”

Sunayana Fozdar on the other hand shared a fun reel dancing to Badri Ki Dulhania, as she gets all ready and decked up for her Holi celebrations. The actress sharing the reel wrote, “Happy Holi!!!!!!! A holi reel specially for you Guys🙏 My way of thanking yourl for all the Love yourl shower on me through the year !!!!!!!!♥️ Sending my Instafam Colours of Love and Happiness forever!!!☺️🙌”

