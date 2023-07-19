It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti: Nikki Sharma on her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Nikki Sharma the talented actress who is presently seen as the lead girl in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, plays the role of the aspiring doctor Shakti. Nikki who was last seen in Janam Janam Ka Saath, suffered from ill health due to which she had to opt out of her earlier show. Now, this show brings her back to the limelight and she is happy about being part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Nikki Sharma talks about her role in the show and much more.

How is it to play the main lead in Shiv Shakti?

It definitely feels great to be playing Shakti in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. It is a titular role, and I am back on Zee TV again. So I am happy. The Production house is very nice, and it is nice to be cast opposite Arjun Bijlani.

You had health issues in your earlier show. How did you take time out and rejuvenate yourself?

Yes, our work involves working for very long hours. I started working out, read books on health, and looked up podcasts and books on spiritual readers. So all of this gave me a motivating feel.

The chemistry of Shiv and Shakti is already being talked about. How is it working with Arjun?

Yes, it is nice working with Arjun Bijlani as I told earlier. Everyone is talking about the chemistry. He is very humble, grounded and filmy. He plays these pranks on sets, and we always end up laughing like crazy. He has a very infectious energy which inspires all.

What are your expectations from this show?

I hope that we receive a lot of love from the audience. It is a beautiful concept, a love story. It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti.

You faced a lot of lows with health. What did you learn in this crucial phase of your life?

Yes, this is part of our life. I was also in a down phase owing to my health. This is part and parcel of this job. I just went with the flow and took care of myself well. I am a spiritual person, and this helped me to get up after the health setback.

Are you happy to be back with this show. How is the excitement level?

Yes, I am excited to be back. It is a nice show as said earlier. The show has a lot of drama and hope all love it.

What do you want to tell your fans?

Thanks for supporting me, this is a new show and keep tuned to it.