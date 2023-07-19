ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti: Nikki Sharma on her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Nikki Sharma the lead of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti talks about her role and much more. Read what she has to say on her role here on IWMBuzz.com

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 17:20:57
It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti: Nikki Sharma on her role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti 835166

Nikki Sharma the talented actress who is presently seen as the lead girl in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, plays the role of the aspiring doctor Shakti. Nikki who was last seen in Janam Janam Ka Saath, suffered from ill health due to which she had to opt out of her earlier show. Now, this show brings her back to the limelight and she is happy about being part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Nikki Sharma talks about her role in the show and much more.

How is it to play the main lead in Shiv Shakti?

It definitely feels great to be playing Shakti in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. It is a titular role, and I am back on Zee TV again. So I am happy. The Production house is very nice, and it is nice to be cast opposite Arjun Bijlani.

You had health issues in your earlier show. How did you take time out and rejuvenate yourself?

Yes, our work involves working for very long hours. I started working out, read books on health, and looked up podcasts and books on spiritual readers. So all of this gave me a motivating feel.

The chemistry of Shiv and Shakti is already being talked about. How is it working with Arjun?

Yes, it is nice working with Arjun Bijlani as I told earlier. Everyone is talking about the chemistry. He is very humble, grounded and filmy. He plays these pranks on sets, and we always end up laughing like crazy. He has a very infectious energy which inspires all.

What are your expectations from this show?

I hope that we receive a lot of love from the audience. It is a beautiful concept, a love story. It feels good to be playing the modern depiction of Shiv and Shakti.

You faced a lot of lows with health. What did you learn in this crucial phase of your life?

Yes, this is part of our life. I was also in a down phase owing to my health. This is part and parcel of this job. I just went with the flow and took care of myself well. I am a spiritual person, and this helped me to get up after the health setback.

Are you happy to be back with this show. How is the excitement level?

Yes, I am excited to be back. It is a nice show as said earlier. The show has a lot of drama and hope all love it.

What do you want to tell your fans?

Thanks for supporting me, this is a new show and keep tuned to it.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra 835153
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji 835101
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty 835095
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty
Exclusive: Child actress Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 835033
Exclusive: Child actress Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua's plan backfires 834951
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua’s plan backfires
Neetu Pandey talks about her film Tavval 834938
Neetu Pandey talks about her film Tavval
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants 835066
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835134
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home 835097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth 835093
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue 835087
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran’s rescue
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London 835085
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London
Read Latest News