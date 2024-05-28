It is a compliment to be called a ‘Chudail’: Nia Sharma talks about her big comeback to fiction with Suhagan Chudail

Actress Nia Sharma who is back to fiction after a hiatus, plays the titular role of the Chudail who is on her quest to become immortal with eternal beauty engulfing her, after she is on the lookout to kill her 16th husband. She plays the role of Nishigandha in Colors’ new show, Suhagan Chudail produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Nia looks extravagantly unique in her role as the Chudail. She says, “I have worked on the look a lot. Nishigandha is a Suhagan Chudail, and the character comes with looking sexy and carrying the attire given. The body-hugging lehengas, and the chudail’s signature outlook are superbly designed.”

“I wanted to keep the look graceful and do justice to the attire that has been customized to suit my waist line. The team worked really hard to design the look and outfit for me. I wanted to give my best and look perfect. I chose not to eat for 12 hours, just to stay perfect in that look. Every day’s shooting went with no food and water. We shot it in heavy humidity, and dusty ambience. We are now happy with the output, as the result looks beautiful. The show is looking grand. When I saw my own rushes on the footage, I was happy and excited,” she adds.

Talking about her character, Nia states, “She is a beautiful chudail who is extremely sexy. She is out there on a quest to attain her 16th shringaar after killing her 16th husband. There is a power associated with every shringaar that she has. The biggest USP of the show is the solhah shringaar that she wants to possess, and how she goes on to attain her 16th shringaar, that is her sindoor. The triangle between the three characters is going to be amazing.”

Nia claims that it was not an easy task for the team to convince her to play this role. “It took nearly 7 meetings to get me on board. I was very reluctant, as I have always been a protagonist on Indian television. I never wanted to do a negative role. However, the team made me realize that I was playing the Chudail, the titular role and all about her journey to attain the ultimate power.”

Now, Nia feels happy to be called Chudail. “Being called Chudail is a compliment. I am with Colors for the last 7 years. I thank them for showing such huge confidence in me. If I have taken this project after 7 years, I want to tell people that this will be a savage show.”

Video Courtesy – Shweta, IWMBuzz.com

Best of luck, Nia!!