Young actor Sachin Sharma is happy and glad to be part of the stellar cast of Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films.

Sachin plays the role of Ravi, who is Haider’s friend, who manages his work. For Dua, Ravi is like her own brother. Sachin gets to share a lot of screen space with actors Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma.

He says, “They are wonderful people. It’s always fun to work with them. They are very friendly and very supportive.”

In fact, it’s been really great to work with such beautiful people. The entire team is absolutely amazing. I am really grateful to be part of Rabb Se Hai Dua,” he says, adding, “I try to improve myself by looking at the versatile actors in the show. Each day at shoot, I get to learn more.”

Sachin is learning the nuances of being a performer and has a long road ahead of him. “I look forward to engaging and challenging roles in my career. As of now, I am enjoying being part of Rabb Se Hai Dua.”

Best of luck!!