Actress Adaa Khan is extremely popular for her portrayal of Shesha in Colors Naagin. She has been part of almost all the seasons, and that is the level of the popularity her character has bagged. She says that being a celebrity can be very exhausting and people are always on the prowl to see what they have done wrong. Be it their clothes, or how they look, celebrities are often judged, says Adaa.

“I was always a chubby kid. But because I am in this field, I have taken my fitness and looks seriously. People judge you on how you look and what you wear as you are a celebrity. So automatically, you become very guarded. You are always careful to be sure of what you wear so that you are not brutally trolled,” she says.

However, Adaa adds that one needs to also make sure to be comfortable and not lose one’s personality while making public appearances. “It’s harrowing to think that you will be constantly judged. But at the same time, it is very important to also make sure that you still do what works for you. You need to strike a balance between comfort and what is fashionable. One cannot always be thinking about what people will say”, she says.