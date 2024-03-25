“It Looks Weird,” Nia Sharma Reveals Her Friends’ Opinion About Her Fashion

Sensational Nia Sharma is a social media queen. She rules over the internet with her charm and charisma every day. She knows how to grab the netizens’ attention. However, in the process, becoming famous and ranking on top isn’t easy. The actress always showed something new and exciting that kept the audience hooked. Though social media makes a person, she has to endure many backlashes. And here, in an interview, Nia Sharma revealed about her experience.

Nia Sharma’s Social Media Experience

Jamai Raja actress, rules over our hearts with her unique and experimenting style. The diva, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, revealed, “I was told why do you wear these weird lipsticks, it doesn’t look good, after all you are from TV, then I was told why do walk naked in award functions. Naked to maine English me bol Diya muje toh Hindi me bola gaya tha and by my only friends.”

Further, she added, “Then, even few times, somebody I would be seeing they had problems with my image or portrayal on social media. And I did not understand how that is hammering a personal equation, never could understand, a social media is a social media usko vahi rehne do na yaar, how did come ki ye kyu mtlb I’m! Trust me Nayan if I hadn’t conducted myself, I hadn’t worked on myself, if hadn’t focused on myself, done things my way, trust me do you think in would be there where I m now. No!”

