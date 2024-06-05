It needs a collective effort, but we need to start by doing our bit: Shiwani Chakraborty shares her thoughts on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th, Shiwani Chakraborty, who is currently seen as Kaveri in Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor, emphasizes the crucial need for collective action in protecting our planet.

Shiwani, known for her passion for environmental issues, urges everyone to contribute, no matter how small the effort might seem. “It’s important that we take every possible step to protect our environment. One person’s efforts alone are not enough; everyone needs to contribute,” avers the actress.

She highlights that while individual actions might seem insignificant, they collectively have a substantial impact. “We must all do our part, no matter how small it may seem.” The actress also shares some of her personal practices, such as switching off lights and air conditioners when they are not needed. “It’s not just about saving on electricity bills; it’s about not wasting energy unnecessarily,” she chides.

Her pragmatic approach underscores the significance of everyday habits in the broader context of environmental conservation. She talks about the importance of planting trees, a practice she cherishes due to her mother’s influence. “My mom always says that those who plant trees do a tremendous job of blessing the environment. Wherever we can plant trees, we should, as they play a vital role in our lives.”

She addresses the persistent issue of plastic use despite bans, advocating for alternatives like wooden spoons and paper bags. “Even though plastic is banned, we still find ourselves using it in our daily lives. We should opt for alternatives like wooden spoons instead of plastic ones and use paper bags.”

In her message, Shiwani stresses that protecting the environment requires a collective effort, beginning with individual actions. “It requires collective effort; everyone needs to participate, but it starts with each of us doing our bit,” she states. She reminded her audience that this message extends beyond World Environment Day, serving as a constant reminder of our responsibility towards the planet.