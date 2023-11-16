It was a mixed feeling when I bagged the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe

Young actress Pratiksha Honmukhe who is seen as Ruhi Birla in the new season of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is happy to have bagged the show. The show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production has entered its fourth generation storyline which has given it the needed freshness and appeal. Actors Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe play the leads – Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi respectively.

Says Pratiksha, “It was a mixed feeling getting this opportunity. I was above the clouds, nervous, anxious and forever grateful that I had got an opportunity to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

The show has been running successfully for 15 years, which is a rare phenomenon. “Rajan sir is a gem of a person. He is so humble, and so kind, I haven’t seen anyone who is doing wonders in his life but still treats everyone around him with respect. I have got to learn many things from him!! And I personally feel that this is the best production house to work with because they treat you as a family,” she adds.

Ruhi, her character in the show, is attached to her family and is possessive and protective when it comes to them.

“The attachment with my family..in my real life also is good. I am very close to my family. For me, my family is everything,” she says.

About how the audiences would connect with the show, the actor shares her own view.

“I believe that they will personally feel connected with the characters as the story progresses,” she ends.

Best of luck, Pratiksha!!