It’s A Green Day For Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla On Their Goa Vacation, Watch

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently became parents to two lovely angels, Jeeva and Edaah. The duo has been enjoying parenthood since then. Not only that, but the duo is taking advantage of this time and enjoying vacations with their family. The travel enthusiasts recently jetted off to Goa with family, and they have been sharing every update on social media. Today, the couple shared a throwback glimpse of enjoying their time in green nature.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Green Day

Taking to their Instagram, the couple dropped an unseen video from their vacation in Goa. In the video, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen exploring scenic destinations, creating memories, and embracing adventure. From picturesque landscapes to intimate moments, their vacation showcased love and wanderlust.

Abhinav explored the streets of Goa on a car ride and captured all the greenery and scenic beauty through the lens of his camera. On the other hand, Rubina embraced her Goa vibes in a comfy white maxi dress and styled her look with minimal makeup and accessories. The sunkissed glow, refreshing greenery, and scenic beauty of the place are the moments that the couple cannot forget. Embracing the Green Day vibes, Rubina and Abhinav had a great time.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s green day vacation? Drop your views in the comments box below.