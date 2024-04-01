It’s a privilege to play Bakula Devi as she was a powerful soul: Shalini Kapoor on her role in Tirupati Balaji Kathasar

Shalini Kapoor Sagar the senior actress is all set to play Bakula Devi in Atrangii’s new mythological presentation, Tirupati Balaji Kathasar. The show produced by Prashant Jadhav, will have Vishal Karwal playing the lead role.

As per mythology, Bakula Devi’s was Yashoda in her previous birth. It is believed that the mother longed to see the wedding of her son and told her son Krishna about it. Krishna had promised that she would again become his mother and would get this opportunity in Kalyug. As promised, Vishnu took the form of Tirupati Balaji, and Bakula Devi was the foster mother of Venkateswara. She organized her son’s wedding with Padmavati.

Says Shalini about her role, “I am always keen to play mythological and Godly characters on screen. Both my husband Rohit and I have a great bent towards spirituality, it’s always a pleasure depicting it on screen too.

It’s a privilege to play Bakula Devi as she was a very powerful soul. I consider myself really lucky to have bagged this role.”

“Even in my mandir at home, I have Rukmani Vithal Swaroop. So I feel somewhere it is a blessing from above to play Lord Balajis mother,” she adds.

Talking about the kind of preparation she has acquired for the role, Shalini tells us, “It’s more of a mental preparation before the shot. However stirred up I am, I cut off from the situation and try to think if a woman of that caliber will think, how will she emote and that’s how I go ahead with the shot.”

Tirupati Balaji Kathasar is expected to launch soon.

Best of luck!!