Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures as she heads off for a luxe yacht ride. The diva can be seen in a stylish micro mini hued in white, looking all jovial in the moment as she shared pictures on her social media. She turned heads once again, undeniably, with her sass in the pictures. Here, scroll down beneath as we decode her fashion spectacle for the day.

In the pictures, we can see Nia Sharma wearing a pretty embellished white bralette. She teamed it with mini embellished flared skirt. The actress rounded it off with a pilot hat, left her hair straight and sleek open for the pictures. She posed with bare foot, as she enjoys the moment, standing on the edge of the Yacht, under the open blue sky.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Bon voyageeeeee… Take your vibe to the partyyyyy💯🚢 coz they have the 🍸 💯😇❤️Thanksss for taking me along on this one guys”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Nia Sharma shot to fame with her brilliant acting work on the screen. She is best know for shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin, Uttaran and more. She has also been featured in music videos. The actress was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Her skilled dance performances on the stage earned her loads of appreciation from the audience. However, that was not her only skilled dance showcase, she earlier showed her killer dance moves in some of the popular music videos.