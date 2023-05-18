ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening

Rubina Dilaik shares BTS video from the show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. The actress along with other participants from the show and the show hosts, can be seen grooving to the song Goated.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 10:34:04
It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening

Rubina Dilaik leaves her fans all wide-eyed as she shared a video from her latest show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. The actress sharing the video, called it a ‘Happy Ending’ leaving fans worried if the show is coming to an end. However, nothing’s been confirmed in the post.

Rubina Dilaik showcases dance moves

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a stylish white t-shirt teamed with frilled black pants. While the video gets lead on by Punit Pathak, who is a professional dancer. We can also see Bharti in a gorgeous blue midi dress trying to sync with the steps but look adorably cute.

Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Happy Happy Ending…… but entertainment Jaari rahega 🙌🏻🤩…. @bharti.laughterqueen was too cute… (watch till the end )”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Her breakthrough role in the popular television series “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” further catapulted her career to new heights. Her portrayal of a transgender character showcased her versatility and sensitivity as an actor, earning her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Her participation and subsequent win in the reality show “Bigg Boss” further expanded her fan base and reinforced her popularity as a versatile and charismatic personality.

Before Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull, she was seen in the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

What are your guesses about the ‘Happy Ending’ that Rubina talked about in the caption above? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik dazzles in white and black chic outfit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is visual delight in pink deep-neck saree
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Rubina Dilaik parties hard with buddies, pics go viral
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's stunning 'black magic'
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's stunning 'black magic'
Meet Rubina Dilaik's beautiful family
Meet Rubina Dilaik's beautiful family
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares special throwback snap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "cheater"
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares special throwback snap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "cheater"
“Cherish and value this bond…”, Rubina Dilaik’s inspiring message on Mother’s Day
“Cherish and value this bond…”, Rubina Dilaik’s inspiring message on Mother’s Day
Latest Stories
Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried
Rupali Ganguly takes therapy sessions, fans worried
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Inside Reem Sameer Sheikh’s quintessential vacay vibes
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Paras Kalnawat wants to go on a long drive with the love of his life
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Hotness Alert: Ashnoor Kaur and Anushka Sen’s ooze off with oomph in chic outfits
Read Latest News