It’s ‘Happy Ending’ in Rubina Dilaik’s life, see what’s happening

Rubina Dilaik shares BTS video from the show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. The actress along with other participants from the show and the show hosts, can be seen grooving to the song Goated.

Rubina Dilaik leaves her fans all wide-eyed as she shared a video from her latest show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. The actress sharing the video, called it a ‘Happy Ending’ leaving fans worried if the show is coming to an end. However, nothing’s been confirmed in the post.

Rubina Dilaik showcases dance moves

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing a stylish white t-shirt teamed with frilled black pants. While the video gets lead on by Punit Pathak, who is a professional dancer. We can also see Bharti in a gorgeous blue midi dress trying to sync with the steps but look adorably cute.

Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Happy Happy Ending…… but entertainment Jaari rahega 🙌🏻🤩…. @bharti.laughterqueen was too cute… (watch till the end )”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Her breakthrough role in the popular television series “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” further catapulted her career to new heights. Her portrayal of a transgender character showcased her versatility and sensitivity as an actor, earning her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Her participation and subsequent win in the reality show “Bigg Boss” further expanded her fan base and reinforced her popularity as a versatile and charismatic personality.

Before Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull, she was seen in the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

What are your guesses about the ‘Happy Ending’ that Rubina talked about in the caption above? Let us know in the comments.