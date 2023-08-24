ADVERTISEMENT
Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO

Siddharth Nigam, taking to his Instagram, expressed his immense love for the big achievement by the Indian Space Research Organisation. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Aug,2023 20:00:04
Siddharth Nigam is one of the coolest and youngest stars in the entertainment world; taking to his Instagram handle, the actor, dancer, and gymnast expressed his immense pride for the historic achievement by ISRO. Everyone in the country is happy and celebrating the incredible work of the scientists.

Siddharth Nigam’s Comment On Massive Achievement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth shares a series of pictures. In the first photo, he expressed his pride, saying, “Just two words for Chandrayan-3′, Jai Hindi.” In the other photos, he dropped the satellite image with tiers landing on the moon. And lastly, he shared a collage image showing the long journey of India from taking the satellite on a cycle to landing on the moon. The image says, “India creates history by becoming 1st country to land on the South Pole.”

In addition, Siddharth, in the caption, expressed that 23rd August was an awesome day for the country and the people of India. He asks us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement with joy and immense pride. Also says history has been created. He loves his nation and has his Instagram profile picture with the Indian tricolor flag.

Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845414

Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845415

Jai Hind: Siddharth Nigam Expresses Immense Pride For Big Achievement By ISRO 845416

Sharing his love in the caption, he says, “23rd of August is such an awesome and fantastic day for all the incredible people of India! Let’s come together and celebrate this truly momentous occasion with pure joy and immense pride! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 india ne itihas bana diya.”

Share your feelings of pride for the success of Chandrayan-3. Please express your thoughts in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

