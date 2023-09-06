Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam is a social media star, taking to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of the Krishna Janmashtami celebration in the latest pictures

One of the charming stars, Siddharth Nigam, has always amazed his fans through his constant sharing of updates, new pictures, and videos. The heartthrob, with his fashion and acting skills, won millions of hearts. He is a very grounded and cultural person who not only keeps up with the buzz but with his real-life personality, too. The actor today shares a glimpse of the Krishna Janmashtami celebration.

Siddharth Nigam Celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

Joining hands, Siddharth Nigam welcomes our beloved Krishna on the special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, which is tomorrow on 7th September. This day is celebrated as Krishna’s birth anniversary. The actor can be seen wearing a pink chikankari embroidered kurta with pajamas.

In the series of pictures, Siddharth Nigam gives us a glimpse of the Krishna and Radha statues. He offered prayer, did aarti, and also spread the positive of ‘Shankh’ in the surroundings.

In the caption, he wished all his fans and followers a joyous and delightful Krishna Janmashtami. Also, he asks you to rejoice and celebrate this auspicious day and fill our hearts with boundless happiness and bliss.

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen starrer recently released the song Teri Adat 2, which has been receiving massive love on Youtube ever since the song out. Their amazing chemistry has always mazed us.

