Jannat and Aayaan Zubair’s latest pictures are truly sibling goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 09:48:59
Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair continue to give sibling goals, as Jannat took to her Instagram to share an adorable moment shared with her dear brother. The picture is leaving us all in awe. Check out below-

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair’s candid moment

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram stories to share a candid moment with her brother Ayaan Zubair. In the picture, we can see the actress’s brother Ayaan lying on her lap, while Jannat covers Ayaan’s face with her hand to protect him from scorching sunlight. The picture truly showcases the love that is always present between the two beautiful siblings.

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair have always won hearts with their adorable sibling moments on social media. The duo shares a strong bond with each other. Time and again, the duo has shared moments on their social media handles, that sparked nothing but sibling goals and love amongst their fans.

Jannat Zubair’s work front

Jannat Zubair is a young Indian actress and social media influencer who has earned a foothold in the entertainment industry. She first rose to popularity with her role in the TV series “Phulwa” in 2011, and has since worked on several TV shows, web series, and films. Jannat has also garnered a massive following on social media, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Her popularity as a social media influencer has collaborated with popular luxe brands and promote their products to her followers. Moreover, Jannat has also released her own music videos that have been well-received by her fans. With her talent and social media presence, Jannat has become one of the most sought-after young stars in India, and her future in the entertainment industry looks promising.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

