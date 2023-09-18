Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is a heartthrob social media sensation. With her new photos, the actress flaunts vintage glam in a black polka dots top and denim with glasses on her face. Check out photos

The social media queen, Jannat Zubair never misses a chance to share insights from her day-to-day life. However, this time, she is reviving the vintage glam with the touch of modern-day style inspired by Gen-Z in a polka dot top and denim.

Jannat Zubair’s Vintage Glam

On Sunday afternoon, Jannat Zubair shared pictures from her cozy time in Mumbai on a rainy day. For her day out,, the actress opts for a vintage glam with the touch of modern style. She wore a white full-sleeve top with black polka dots teamed with black denim pants, exuding vintage fashion. With her appearance, she looked nothing less than an 80s queen.

But wait, there is more! The typical vintage eyeliner style in bold strokes gives her an 80s vibe. Her blushed cheeks and nude lips complement her appearance. The white motif stud earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. Jannat left her hair open with a white hair band relating to the 80s style. Lastly, the black glasses elevate her enchanting vintage glam like a pro.

“Once upon a time in Mumbai,” Jannat Zubair captioned her post. She posed in front of the Gateway of India to make it more enchanting. Her stunning poses exude the 80s charm.

