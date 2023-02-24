Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik are two of the most popular stars. Both the beauties were in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and led a stunning stunt showcase in the show. However, what also keep the two relevant amongst their fans, are their regular fashion posts that are sensuality personified.

Jannat Zubair, the actress who recently marked heights with her new song ‘Babu Shona Mona’ shared a gorgeous series of pictures on her Instagram. The diva can be seen wearing a beautiful emerald green off-shoulder dress. She teamed it with a sleek pulled up hair bun. For makeup, Jannat decked it up with dewy gorgeous eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actress posed with utmost sensuality in the picture and we are in absolute awe.

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik on the other hand can be seen all gorgeous wearing a golden shimmery cutout dress. Prepping it up with her spice and fire, that she always has within, the actress ornamented with her bold poses and looks.

For makeup, the actress tempted the stylish look with her long luscious hair, keeping it open. She completed the look with her dewy soft eyes and bold cherry red lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Behold” in the caption.

Further Details:

Shot by @smileplease_25

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail_mughal__

Outfit: @meghakapoorlabel

Assisted by @ebthestylecoach @stylevanitywithaarya

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She showed some stunning dance skills in the show, that earned her immense love from the netizens. Well, this one just adds the fuel to the fire.