Jannat Zubair Turns Chef Wearing Apron For New Photoshoot, Check Out What’s Brewing?

Jannat Zubair is a heartthrob, social media influencer, and young actress. With her on-screen appearance, she has impressed the audience in the show Tu Aashiqui. However, her active presence on social media keeps her in regular buzz. The actress often shares insights into her personal and professional life, and this time, her new look in a photoshoot wearing an apron has left fans intrigued.

On Saturday morning, Jannat shared a clip on her Instagram story sharing insights from her new photoshoot. And if you are wondering what’s new today, let us reveal that the actress turned into a chef wearing a white apron and a chef’s cap. For the photoshoot, she can be seen holding a rolling pin. With the blue outfit, her white apron goes well. However, her cute facial expression caught our attention. However, the actress didn’t share any details about the photoshoot. We wonder whether she is shooting for an ad or a random photoshoot. Well, we are eagerly waiting.

Work Front

Jannat Zubair enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handle, with 49.7 million followers. She made her debut in acting in 2010 with Dill Mill Gayye. However, she rose to fame with the show Phulwa in 2011. She has also featured in the Bollywood film Hichki. She made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole alongside Dilraj Grewal, which was released in theaters on 11 November 2022.