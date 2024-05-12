Shopping To Mirror Selfies: A Peek Into Jannat Zubair’s Vacation Fun

Jannat Zubair is a vacation enthusiast. She loves to immerse herself in every getaway with her free-spirited vibe. From planning exciting itineraries to embracing spontaneous adventures, she embodies the spirit of exploration. Whether lounging on exotic beaches or trekking through breathtaking landscapes, her enthusiasm shines through in every experience. In contrast, her infectious energy and love for travel inspire many to seek new adventures and create unforgettable memories. Yet again, the diva is enjoying a vacation with her family. Take a look below.

In her latest Instagram video, the Tu Aashiqui actress shares insights from her fun vacation. In the video, she can be seen enjoying shopping with her mother. From trying new outfits to grabbing new bags, she enjoyed exploring the mall, and her face says it all. She looked cute in a white crop top paired with a green flared skirt. Not just that, Jannat also got some stuff for her mother and their quirkiness caught our attention.

Later, she also enjoyed playing games with her brother, Ayaan Zubair. Throughout the video, she winked her eyes, making us fall for her. Later, she treated herself by drinking some refreshing drinks. Jannat had a treat hopping on cheese food and capturing herself in the mirror in selfies. Sharing this video, Jannat wrote, “POV- When you’re in vacation sab kuch accha lagta hai.”