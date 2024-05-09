Explore The Lavish Interior of Jannat Zubair’s Mumbai House

Almost every Indian dreams of owning a flat in Mumbai. From business tycoons to prominent celebrities, most of India’s wealthiest individuals have luxurious residences registered in numerous major cities. In this article, we will look at Jannat Zubair, a television actress who has become the owner of luxurious homes in Mumbai.

Jannat Zubair’s House Appearance-

Lively Drawing Home

Treating her fans with glimpses of her living room, Jannat dropped some beautiful pictures showcasing her cozy and vibrant living, beginning with the hall room, which looks very cozy and beautiful. The room has a soft-shaded theme with light-colored cream curtains. If you look closely, the windows give natural light with fresh air, which is beneficial for health. There is a cream-colored sofa designed like a C-shaped sofa and small pillows table that has a house shape and is filled with stones, a scented candle, a flower vase, and a beige carpet under the table in Jannat’s Drawing room.

Hall Area

Jannat Zubair makes her home modest yet gorgeous. The actress used modest furniture to design her hallway. A large LED TV is mounted on the wall, with a modest showcase beneath it. Golden tree frames are placed above the TV. The hall also features white walls, beige curtains, and marble-shaded titles. What drew our attention were the cute modern-structured glass table, white sofa, and wooden layered compartment trolly kept in the room to decorate her hall area with showpieces.

