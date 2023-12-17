Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin aces bridal aesthetics in intricate lehenga cholis, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Jasmin Bhasin, the Bigg Boss beauty recently set Instagram ablaze with a jaw-dropping photoshoot that showcased her impeccable taste in lehenga cholis. In the first enchanting snapshot, she graced the frame donning a mesmerizing beige lehenga choli adorned with intricate green and yellow floral embroidery. The actress effortlessly paired this regal ensemble with a long braided hairstyle, exuding a timeless charm that left us all swooning over her bridal prowess.

Not one to settle for anything less than royal perfection, Jasmin switched gears in the second photo, flaunting a resplendent red embellished lehenga choli set. With the grace of a queen, she accentuated the look with a sleek straight hairbun, golden oxidized headgear, a statement neckpiece, and captivating bangles on her hands. Jasmin truly transformed into a vision of magnificence that could rival any royal court.

But the glamour didn’t stop there! The diva continued to enchant in an ivory lehenga with intricate embroidery, expertly paired with a vibrant red-bordered long dupatta. Her mid-parted hairbun, adorned with exquisite headgear, showcased the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. To complete the look, she adorned herself with a stunning heavy choker neckpiece and earrings, radiating bridal radiance that’s hard to ignore.

Closing the grand spectacle, Jasmin stunned in a beautiful grey embellished lehenga set, proving that her fashion choices know no bounds. With a dewy base makeup look and golden accessories, she effortlessly captured the essence of contemporary elegance with a touch of tradition.

For any future bride-to-be seeking the epitome of bridal fashion inspiration, Jasmin Bhasin’s lehenga collection is a treasure trove of must-have picks. Each ensemble tells a story of grace, glamour, and the undeniable allure of timeless bridal aesthetics. Jasmin, you’ve truly mastered the art of turning heads and stealing hearts!

