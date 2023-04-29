Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's romantic Eid celebration in Jammu (full vlog here)

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spent quality time with each other during Eid in Jammu

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have known each other for many years before eventually transforming their friendship into a beautiful relationship. Both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have always been very close to each other in terms of popularity and fandom and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end wins hearts. The two of them have always believed in serving couple goals to everyone and we love it. Owing to their respective travel experiences, they haven’t been very active on social media off-late.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had a blast together in Jammu during Eid:

Both Jasmin and Aly believe in spending quality time with each other and well, when the festival is something as special as Eid, it is only natural that these two would make the most out of the time they get in order to have fun. While we couldn’t get to see the kind of fun they had when they were living in the moment, we can certainly get to see all of it now when they actually have shared a special vlog for all of us. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love folks? See below ladies and gentlemen –

Well, aren’t the two of them absolutely at their cutest avatar in the vlog? Did you all get to see and enjoy it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com