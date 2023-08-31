Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin is a heartthrob diva. She goes easy and breezy on vacation with her floral glam in a co-ord set. While her boyfriend Aly Goni is in love with her glam

The stunning Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her vacation like a queen in the beautiful country of Thailand. She has been treating her fans with a glimpse of the place and her fun time there with different posts. Today, the actress gives us a sneak peek into her fashion file in floral co-ords from the beach.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Floral Glam In Co-ords

Jasmin can be seen enjoying every moment to the fullest in the video. The video starts with the actress mimicking the trendy song ‘Heeriye,’ which is sung by Arijit Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jasleen Royal; she can be seen in a casual outfit, But wait as the song takes a high beat, she gets changed into a rash breezy floral co-ords by Ordinaree.

She donned a thin slip halter neck crop top, floral pants, and a matching shrug. Jasmin looks gorgeous with her simple breezy style in the easy comfort wear. She left her hair open, and minimal makeup adorns her style. In contrast, the black and white glasses add sophistication.

In the video, she embraced the beauty of the place, from home to the streets to the beach. She engaged in mesmerizing moments on her vacation. Reacting to this, Aly Goni dropped a heart-popping-out emoji in the comments section.

In her caption, she thanked the place she is staying, Centara Granny Phuket in Thailand. “Thank you @journeyrouters @centaragrand_phuket for such a comfortable stay in your breathtakingly gorgeous resort.”

