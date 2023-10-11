Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, 'last three days were very tough and critical'

Young and talented beauty Jasmin Bhasin, who has won the hearts of millions, was recently hospitalized. She had informed her fans via Instagram about getting diagnosed with a stomach infection. The actress was admitted to the hospital on October 9 and was undergoing treatment. Now, she has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Jasmin took to Instagram and shared a new photo in which she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Dressed in a blue pajama and white crop top, Jasmin looked beautiful even in her casual avatar. She completed her look with white slippers and huge eyewear. Before leaving the hospital she dropped a bye-bye post for the hospital.

She captioned the photo: “Bye bye hospital, hope not to see you again soon. Last three days were very tough and critical. But I am back, better & stronger then before. Loads of love and thank you sooo much guys for all your love , wishes and prayers.”

Earlier, Beau Aly Goni had shared a picture of Jasmin from the hospital giving fans an update on her health. Concerned fans showered love on her and wished her to ‘get well soon’. Jasmin, known for her stellar performances, impeccable choice of characters, and captivating stories, has made a significant impact on the small screen. The love and support she has received from her admirers are a testament to the special place she holds in their hearts.