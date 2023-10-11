Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, 'last three days were very tough and critical'

Jasmin Bhasin was admitted to the hospital on October 9 and was undergoing treatment. Now, she has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 15:10:35
Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, 'last three days were very tough and critical' 860441

Young and talented beauty Jasmin Bhasin, who has won the hearts of millions, was recently hospitalized. She had informed her fans via Instagram about getting diagnosed with a stomach infection. The actress was admitted to the hospital on October 9 and was undergoing treatment. Now, she has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Jasmin took to Instagram and shared a new photo in which she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. Dressed in a blue pajama and white crop top, Jasmin looked beautiful even in her casual avatar. She completed her look with white slippers and huge eyewear. Before leaving the hospital she dropped a bye-bye post for the hospital.

Jasmin Bhasin gets discharged from the hospital, writes, 'last three days were very tough and critical' 860440

She captioned the photo: “Bye bye hospital, hope not to see you again soon. Last three days were very tough and critical. But I am back, better & stronger then before. Loads of love and thank you sooo much guys for all your love , wishes and prayers.”

Earlier, Beau Aly Goni had shared a picture of Jasmin from the hospital giving fans an update on her health. Concerned fans showered love on her and wished her to ‘get well soon’. Jasmin, known for her stellar performances, impeccable choice of characters, and captivating stories, has made a significant impact on the small screen. The love and support she has received from her admirers are a testament to the special place she holds in their hearts.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

TV Actress Jasmin Bhasin Hospitalized, wishing speedy recovery 859885
TV actress Jasmin Bhasin hospitalized, wishing her speedy recovery
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Jasmin Bhasin ups sass in a cutout beige maxi dress, and Arjit Taneja feels the heat 850314
Jasmin Bhasin ups sass in a cutout beige maxi dress, and Arjit Taneja feels the heat
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress 854045
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress
Cuteness Alert! Aly Goni And Jasmin Serve 'Couple Goals' In Black Kurta And Green Saree, See Photos 851292
Cuteness Alert! Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Serve ‘Couple Goals’ In Black Kurta And Green Saree, See Photos
Jasmin Bhasin Aces Elegance In White Chikankari Kurta Set With Oxidised Accessories 849441
Jasmin Bhasin Aces Elegance In White Chikankari Kurta Set With Oxidised Accessories

Latest Stories

The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas 860470
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora 860462
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release? 860461
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860395
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their ‘Unseen’ Avatar See Photos
From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The SHOCKING Twists That Surprised Viewers 860453
From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The SHOCKING Twists That Surprised Viewers
Hon’ble Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trailer for animated series "Bharat Hain Hum" about India's freedom fighters. 860454
Hon’ble Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trailer for animated series “Bharat Hain Hum” about India’s freedom fighters.
Read Latest News