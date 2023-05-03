Jasmin Bhasin takes BF Aly Goni for surprise date, see what ACTUALLY happened after that

Check out what's happening right now in Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most admired and loved couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we are truly proud of anything and everything that they have to offer from their end. The two of them initially started off as good friends and well, slowly and steadily, they groomed their relationship and for the better. Both of them are immensely in love with each other and well, no wonder, they serve as couple goals for innumerable people all ove the country.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are seen winning hearts with their latest social media post:

Both Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni love to surprise each other and make each other feel happy and content with their adorable gestures towards each other. Well, this time, it was turn for Jasmin Bhasin to make her dear partner feel happy and special. As per a new social media post by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin had planned to take him out for a surprise date. However, instead of a romantic date ladies and gentlemen, guess what they ended up doing? Well, they actually ended up shopping. The duo shared a cute snap from their end on Instagram post and well, we are truly in love. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and entertaining, ain’t it? Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with them once again? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com